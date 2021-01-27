Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 490 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,534,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,452,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,735 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.