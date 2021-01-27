Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in AptarGroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in AptarGroup by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $141.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.