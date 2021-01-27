Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 451 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

