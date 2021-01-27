Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mirova grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

