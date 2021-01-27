V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 164,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.