IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.57% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 97.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter.

FLJP opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

