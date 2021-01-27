Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

