First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,747,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,218,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

FV opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

