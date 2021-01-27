Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,582 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,848 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,834,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.