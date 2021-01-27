IFP Advisors Inc Sells 588 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $77.12.

