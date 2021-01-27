Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Voya Financial (VOYA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA):

1/25/2021 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $67.00.

12/1/2020 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 588,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

