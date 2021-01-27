Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

