Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average of $128.62. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.