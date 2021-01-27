FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $249.67 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

