Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 735,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,032,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

