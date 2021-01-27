Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 779,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,126,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,521,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

