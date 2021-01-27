Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

