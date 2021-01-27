Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 253 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFA stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.