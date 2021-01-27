Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

