Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

CMF opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

