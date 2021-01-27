Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $322,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $283.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

