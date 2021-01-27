$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $136.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

