Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 338.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

