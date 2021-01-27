VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $5.12. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. VolitionRx shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,163 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $152,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
