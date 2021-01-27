Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

BBCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $1,875,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBCP opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.