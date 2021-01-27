Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.26. Accor shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 30,600 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

