F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.63. F-star Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 933 shares traded.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of F-star Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.