Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Trading Down 17.6%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) shares dropped 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 129,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 237,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 33.87 and a quick ratio of 29.82.

About Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

