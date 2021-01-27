Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.91

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.91 and last traded at $105.56, with a volume of 3221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $12,673,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

