Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.47

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

HVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

