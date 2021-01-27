Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.47

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
HVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $617.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.
In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
