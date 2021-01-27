AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.01

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.01 and last traded at $137.64, with a volume of 2143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9,478.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.