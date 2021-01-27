Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.05. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

