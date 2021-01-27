Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90,796 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,796 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $207.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

