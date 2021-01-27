V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Newmont by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

