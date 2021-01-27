V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $434,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 841.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 78,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

