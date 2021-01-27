V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 118,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

