Veracity Capital LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hess by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hess by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 497,997 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Hess by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

