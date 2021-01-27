Zacks: Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.36. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Science Applications International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $103.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

