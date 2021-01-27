Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

