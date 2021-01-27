Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

