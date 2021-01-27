Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth $52,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

