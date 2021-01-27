Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

