Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.
In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
