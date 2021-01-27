Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.