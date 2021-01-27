Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.