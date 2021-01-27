We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.