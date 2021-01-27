The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Cut by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.