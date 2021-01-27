Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $275,747.80 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,730,320.00.

On Friday, December 18th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

