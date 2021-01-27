Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.73. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 335.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

