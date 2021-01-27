501 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Pool by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $363.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.62. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

