We Are One Seven LLC Takes $201,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

